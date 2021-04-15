Minecraft Cliffs & Caves F9 Trailer Nintendo Indie World R6 Siege Pickle Rick! PS5 System Update Oxenfree 2

Outriders Patch Addresses Inventory Wipes, But Doesn't Restore Lost Items Yet

A separate fix is coming to restore lost inventory items at a later date.

By on

Comments

The latest patch for Outriders is available now and, among other things, it addresses an issue that could cause player inventories to become wiped. This patch does not, however, restore any inventory content you might have lost.

Square Enix said in a blog post that it feels confident that new Outriders patch should stop inventory wipes from happening in the future. To test things out, Square Enix will monitor the situation this weekend to make sure that's the case, and then it will begin the process of restoring inventory content that players might have lost.

"As soon as we are satisfied by the patch's effectiveness, we will share extra details including timelines of our upcoming inventory restoration process," the company said. More details will be shared on the restoration process at a later date.

Square Enix said restoring lost inventory items continues to be the company's "highest priority." When the restoration process is solidified, it won't require a patch, as it's a server-side fix.

There are some known issues related to the April 15 Outriders patch, including multiplayer connectivity issues and inventory items vanishing momentarily. Square Enix said this is to be expected and stressed that inventory items aren't really gone for good. Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should bring the items back.

Square Enix said you're unlikely to experience the issue in the first place, as it's described as an "edge case." Still, the studio it plans to address this in a future update.

The issues for Outriders at launch have proven to be a headache for those experiencing them, but the underlying game is generally being celebrated. In GameSpot's Outriders review, Phil Hornshaw praised its use of cover-shooting and fantasy-style powers along with its endgame activities.

Click To Unmute
  1. Rick and Morty: 28 Best Hidden References You Missed In Season 2
  2. Resident Evil 7 Story Recap
  3. FFXIV Online The Twinning Dungeon Gameplay (PS5 Open Beta)
  4. Mortal Kombat Movie - Official Evolution Trailer
  5. Indie World Nintendo Full Presentation
  6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Official Gameplay Trailer
  7. OlliOlli World – Official Reveal Trailer
  8. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - Official Announcement Trailer
  9. Returnal - Official "Hostiles" Gameplay Trailer
  10. The House Of The Dead: Remake - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
  11. Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Official Remastered Comparison Trailer
  12. NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection - Character Showcase Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Outriders Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Outriders
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)