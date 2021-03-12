Outriders Might Hit Xbox Game Pass Soon

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account is hinting at a new game that's supposed to hit the service soon, and it seems to be People Can Fly's third-person shooter Outriders.

According to an email from the imaginary executive senior vice president lieutenant of general video game communications "Melissa McGamepass," "that new game has been confirmed and is officially coming to the service." While it doesn't explicitly state the game's name, the references to "mysterious signal" and "anomaly" has people talking about Outriders.

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

In an Outriders story and world reveal from February 2020, a "mysterious signal" is what drives the superpowered militia group to face off against the "anomaly." At the end of the Outriders demo, players end up chasing a mysterious signal in the distance. These two callbacks are seemingly enough for people to assume that Outriders will make its way to Xbox Game Pass.

Outriders has an “anomaly,” right? — Nick (@Zenlore6499) March 12, 2021

Signal in the Distance? Anomaly? It has to be Outriders! Im 90% sure it is — Kevin #BullsNation ⭕ (@TNE_UI_Goku) March 12, 2021

Some people, however, are suggesting Batman Arkham Knight. Recent leaks showed that an Xbox Series X|S enhanced port of the game is in the works, but this remains unconfirmed.

This wouldn't be the first time Xbox Game Pass teased a game coming to the service only for it to end up there later. The same sort of events played out with Control; "Melissa McGamepass" teased the announcement on November 30, 2020, then it dropped on the service on December 3. The service is brimming with all kinds of games and gets new ones frequently, so be sure to check out our roundup of all of the available titles on Xbox Game Pass right now.

Outriders launches on April 1 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Hit up our Outriders preorder guide to learn about what comes with buying early.