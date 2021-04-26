Mortal Kombat Review Where Is Xur CoD Patch Notes Mortal Kombat Movie Easter Eggs Warzone Nuke Event Nier Replicant Review

Outriders Dev People Can Fly Opens Chicago Studio, Now Has 320+ Employees Worldwide

People Can Fly continues to expand as it makes new games for Square Enix and Take-Two.

People Can Fly, the Polish game developer that recently released Outriders, is expanding its development footprint. The company has acquired Phosphor Games and is creating a new studio called People Can Fly Chicago, LLC.

Phosphor Games was founded in 2009 and is described as a "mid-size highly experienced development team." The studio, which makes games using the Unreal Engine, has released a handful of VR games such as The Brookhaven Experiment along with enterprise games like Fire Rescue VR to help firefighters train. The studio also worked with Ford on its Future of Mobility VR experience.

"We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new Triple-A studio, People Can Fly Chicago. Our goal is to strengthen PCF's presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand," Phosphor CEO Justin Corcoran said.

"With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition." People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski added.

Chicago is People Can Fly's third location in North America, joining New York and Montreal. The studio also has international offices in Warsaw, Rzeszów, Łódź, and Newcastle.

Before Outriders, People Can Fly developed Gears of War Judgment, Bulletstorm, and Painkiller.

Looking ahead, People Can Fly is now working with Square Enix on a "new game" and a original action-adventure game for Take-Two. With the expansion into Chicago, People Can Fly now has more than 320 people on its staff globally. Financial terms of the Phosphor deal were not disclosed.

