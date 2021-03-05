Outriders Demo Patch Is Coming Next Week

The recent demo for upcoming looter-shooter Outriders has been played by over two million people in just a week. Developer People Can Fly isn't resting on its laurels, however, with a significant patch set to arrive at some point next week that fixes a number of issues ahead of the game's full release on April 1 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.

Connectivity issues were a problem when the demo launched last week, so People Can Fly is currently working on the game's backend to ensure the same thing doesn't happen when the full game launches. The developer says that while its infrastructure was ready for the raw number of expected players, the speed with which they were joining exceeded its expectations and the backend systems were unable to scale in time.

People Can Fly also reiterated that any changes to the demo need to be carefully balanced with its work towards launching the full game. With that in mind, an update goes live today that's largely aimed at eliminating the grind for loot and fixing a lootcave exploit. Another patch for the demo is also set to arrive next week. Here's what to expect from that:

Outriders demo patch notes

Resolutions that apply to all platforms:

Added a Motion Blur Toggle [all platforms]

Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [all platforms]

Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [all platforms]

Made other minor improvements and fixes

Additional resolutions that apply only to PC:

Fixed a crash that repeatedly occurred when opening the menu or inventory [PC]

Fixed a bug that deletes player gear if their connection drops out during a transition [PC]

Improved subtitle display and synchronization during the "Bad Day" quest [PC]

Additional resolutions that apply only to Xbox Platforms:

Fixed menu prompts not displaying correctly in supported non-English languages [Xbox]

Additional resolutions that apply only to PlayStation Platforms:

Fixed store links on the "Buy Now" button in the Lobby [PS4/5] Note that while the ingame button will be fixed with the patch, you can still search the PlayStation store for "Outriders" should you wish to already pre-order it.

Fixed bug that was causing an audio desynchronization in cutscenes [PS4/5]

Other Notes and Things We're addressing: