Outriders Cross-Play Broken At Launch, Hotfix Is Incoming

Outriders, the latest shooter from studio People Can Fly, is out today for both consoles and PC. But if you were hoping to enjoy some cross-platform multiplayer action, you might have to wait for a while.

Outriders has had its cross-platform multiplayer between PC and console players turned off as People Can Fly investigates an issue with backend synchronization. The bug is causing parties consisting of players both PC and console to eventually kick players out one by one, which doesn't make it a feasible solution for long sessions.

In a Reddit post, People Can Fly explained that you can still manually bypass matchmaking and invite players from different platforms, but that you'll eventually run into the issue regardless. Thankfully, cross-play between Steam and Epic Games Store players is working correctly, and cross-play between just console players seems unaffected, too.

"We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues," the post reads.

Outriders is available today on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The game is also available on Xbox Games Pass, although that doesn't apply to PC subscribers. If you're still looking for an idea of what Outriders is, the demo for the shooter is still available for download.