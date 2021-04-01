ACNH Cherry Blossoms PS5 Restock PS Plus April Among Us New Map Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5

Outriders Cross-Play Broken At Launch, Hotfix Is Incoming

Outriders is having issues connecting players on different platforms reliably, but its developers are already working on a fix.

By on

Comments

Outriders, the latest shooter from studio People Can Fly, is out today for both consoles and PC. But if you were hoping to enjoy some cross-platform multiplayer action, you might have to wait for a while.

Outriders has had its cross-platform multiplayer between PC and console players turned off as People Can Fly investigates an issue with backend synchronization. The bug is causing parties consisting of players both PC and console to eventually kick players out one by one, which doesn't make it a feasible solution for long sessions.

In a Reddit post, People Can Fly explained that you can still manually bypass matchmaking and invite players from different platforms, but that you'll eventually run into the issue regardless. Thankfully, cross-play between Steam and Epic Games Store players is working correctly, and cross-play between just console players seems unaffected, too.

"We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues," the post reads.

Outriders is available today on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The game is also available on Xbox Games Pass, although that doesn't apply to PC subscribers. If you're still looking for an idea of what Outriders is, the demo for the shooter is still available for download.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 1.2 Patch - Is It Playable Yet?
  2. Firearms Expert Reacts To Splatoon 2’s Guns
  3. Call Of Duty’s Yearly Cycle Is The True Enemy
  4. 27 Warframe Questions With Rebecca Ford
  5. Returnal - Japanese "Loop" Trailer
  6. The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Livestream
  7. Among Us - Official Airship Update Release Trailer
  8. Genshin Impact - May Your Journey Know No Bounds | PlayStation®5 Announcement Trailer
  9. Genshin Impact - New Character Demo - "Rosaria: No Overtime, Ever"
  10. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Launch Trailer
  11. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – The World's Rebirth Trailer
  12. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - Official Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Outriders' Coolest Weapons And Abilities

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Outriders
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)