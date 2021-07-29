Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye Expansion Coming September 28

The exploration adventure game Outer Wilds is getting an expansion, and it's coming sooner than you might expect. The Echoes of the Eye expansion is coming on September 28.

Annapurna Interactive confirmed the "first and only" expansion with a trailer during its games showcase. The development team acknowledged that the original game didn't leave much room for expansion, but hinted that questions like "why" may be answered in the DLC itself. A press release says the DLC revolves around "an anomaly that can't be attributed to any known location in the solar system."

Echoes of the Eye was actually leaked in April by a SteamDB listing, and publisher Annapurna gave a winking signal-boost to the discovery that acted as almost-confirmation. This is the first official word we've heard of the expansion, however.

Outer Wilds was one of GameSpot's best games of 2019. A big part of that was its story, which helped to inspire curiosity and discovery with a sense of scientific wonder.