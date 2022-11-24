Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount

For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.

LG C1 4K OLED TV



If you've got the space, this TV will be a seismic shift for your gaming setup. Not only does the OLED picture look terrific with its rich selection of colors, but it's further enhanced by a wide array of technologies that just makes any game look magnificent on it. LG Game Optimizer and HDMI 2.1 allow for titles to run at incredibly high frame rates, the built-in processor automatically fine-tunes your picture, and you can easily tweak the output to your liking. With Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync software included, all of that imagery looks smooth, without any screen-tearing issues occurring.

Beyond gaming, you'll get a lot of entertainment value out of this LG TV as well. Filmmaker Mode allows for movies to be displayed as filmmakers intended, Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos brings a blockbuster experience to your home, and with a screen this big, you'll feel like you're in your very own IMAX cinema. There's also built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels, to give you even more viewing options.

If you're looking for more hardware deals, you can save $800 on a high-end Razer gaming laptop and you can grab an Xbox Series X for just $400. A perfect companion, for your new TV.