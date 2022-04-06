Our Favorite 4K TV For PS5 Is On Sale For A Great Price Right Now

Anyone who wants to maximize the potential of their new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will want to pick up a fancy OLED TV--they don't come cheap, but there's no better way to experience the cutting-edge graphics and lightning-fast frame rates. However, if you head over to either Amazon or Best Buy today, you'll find our favorite 4K OLED TV for gaming on sale for just $1,100, down from $1,500.

LG C1 55-Inch 4K OLED TV $1,100 (was $1,500) The LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV offers everything you'd want from a premium gaming TV. Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium ensure you get a smooth, tear-free play session, its 4K resolution lets you see games in all their new-gen glory, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 only make things look better. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in streaming services such as HBO Max and Netflix--so you can give your console a rest when you're not actively gaming. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Aside from those high-end specs, the LG C1 features a high-end processor that offers automatic picture and sound adjustments to keep the scene looking vivid regardless of what's happening on the screen.

While the 55-inch offers a massive $400 price cut, both the 65-inch and 77-inch versions are also on sale. The 65-inch model is on sale for $1697, while the extra-large 77-inch model is seeing a staggering $1,003 discount--although it's still priced at $2,797.

These are some of the better prices we've seen for the highly reviewed TV, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.