Our Favorite 4K TV For PS5 Is On Sale For A Great Price Right Now
Looking to upgrade your game room? Check out the latest deal on LG's highly reviewed C1 OLED TV.
Anyone who wants to maximize the potential of their new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will want to pick up a fancy OLED TV--they don't come cheap, but there's no better way to experience the cutting-edge graphics and lightning-fast frame rates. However, if you head over to either Amazon or Best Buy today, you'll find our favorite 4K OLED TV for gaming on sale for just $1,100, down from $1,500.
LG C1 55-Inch 4K OLED TV
$1,100 (was $1,500)
The LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV offers everything you'd want from a premium gaming TV. Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium ensure you get a smooth, tear-free play session, its 4K resolution lets you see games in all their new-gen glory, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 only make things look better. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in streaming services such as HBO Max and Netflix--so you can give your console a rest when you're not actively gaming.
Aside from those high-end specs, the LG C1 features a high-end processor that offers automatic picture and sound adjustments to keep the scene looking vivid regardless of what's happening on the screen.
While the 55-inch offers a massive $400 price cut, both the 65-inch and 77-inch versions are also on sale. The 65-inch model is on sale for $1697, while the extra-large 77-inch model is seeing a staggering $1,003 discount--although it's still priced at $2,797.
These are some of the better prices we've seen for the highly reviewed TV, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
