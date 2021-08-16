Osa Is Rainbow Six Siege's First Transgender Operator

With the announcement of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 6, Season 3 content, Crystal Guard, comes a new operator in Osa. Ubisoft has confirmed to GameSpot that she is the first ever transgender operator to join Rainbow Six Siege.

Osa is the third new Operator added as part of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 6 content, joining fellow attacker Flores and defender Thunderbird. Osa is armed with tactical robotic shields that she can deploy in windows and doorways, adding an extra layer of protection for her team.

Osa's gender identity was not acknowledged during a recent preview event for the new season, and the game makes no reference to Osa being trans outside of one line mentioning a "transition" in her biography (seen below). When speaking about her time at the University of Zagreb, the bio mentions that she "found herself isolated due to her unorthodox approach and others' attitudes towards her transition."

GameSpot reached out to Ubisoft for confirmation of Osa being transgender, with writer Simon Ducharmane responding with the following:

"The decision to create a transgender character was made early on, as part of our initiative to have an inclusive roster of Operators. The consultants, all of whom are trans people, wanted to make sure that Osa was presented as authentically and organically as possible. She was written by a queer person and she is voiced by a trans woman – and while her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, who she is in the Siege universe is centered on her talents, her influence on Nighthaven, and her close friendship to Kali."

Crystal Guard is the third season of content during Year 6 of Rainbow Siege. Along with Osa, the new season has reworked three of the game's maps, Bank, Club, and Coastline, along with other adjustments. The Crystal Guard update goes live in Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server on August 17.