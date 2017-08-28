Original Prey Devs Reveal Open-World RPG Rune: Ragnarok

It's understandable if you've never heard of Rune, the action-adventure game from developer Human Head. The title came out way back in 2000, and since then, Human Head has become much more well-known as the developer of the original Prey and the ill-fated Prey 2. Today, Human Head announced that its next project is a follow-up to Rune, called Rune: Ragnarok.

Rune: Ragnarok is an open-world sandbox RPG, according to the announcement trailer's description. Nothing else is known about its gameplay right now, but the trailer hints at the game's context and tone.

"From birth, the children of the North hear tales of the end of the world," the video's narrator states. "A battle so great the gods fall and the Nine Worlds are consumed by frost and fire. But these tales are false. The gods did not perish. For seven years our worlds have been devoured by death and destruction. Now, mankind must rise and do what the gods could not. Ragnarok must end."

Human Head hasn't announced a release date or even platforms for the game yet. However, the studio's website currently states that it works on titles for PC, consoles, VR, and mobile devices, so there's a possibility that Rune: Ragnarok could support VR headsets.

If you're interested in learning more about the original Rune, you can read GameSpot's review here. Critic Erik Wolpaw said at the time that it's a "beautiful-looking experience" but ultimately limited by a simplistic combat system.