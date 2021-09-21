Order Pizza On Slice And Get Free Far Cry 6 Currency And A Chance To Win A PS5

Slice, the online pizzar-ordering app, has rolled out a new promotion where you can get free DLC for Far Cry 6 and a chance to win a PlayStation 5 by ordering with them.

Now through October 21, everyone who orders pizza through Slice will receive the Peso Pack for Far Cry 6. And for this week only, everyone who orders through the app gets entered into a raffle to win one of five PlayStation 5s that could be delivered to your door alongside your pizza pie. Eating pizza may finally be your ticket to securing a hard-to-find next-gen console (but the odds aren't great--sorry).

From now until 10/21, every time you order on the Slice app you'll receive a free Peso Pack to be redeemed in @Ubisoft's upcoming release, @FarCryGame. Order now to start earning: https://t.co/YBOoedHI6e — Slice (@slice) September 20, 2021

Peso Packs come with in-game currency that you can use to buy stuff in Far Cry 6. Pizza companies taking part in this promotion will also offer a "custom Far Cry 6 pizza," and we can only imagine what this might be.

This is all part of Slice's new Slice Gaming brand, which was announced on Monday. This will "give independent pizzerias the opportunity to incentivize their local customer base with video game perks, codes, and exclusives rewards," according to a press release. Ubisoft is the first partner in Slice Gaming's rollout.

"We are proud to be partnering with Slice and the independent pizzerias in the Slice network," Ubisoft marketing boss Trevor Shackelford said. "Over the past year and a half, we have all been reminded how important it is to support small businesses and independent restaurants. We're excited to be able to work with Slice to drive more business to local pizzerias while rewarding our community for eating local."

Far Cry 6's October 7 release date is right around the corner. For more, check out the video above in which Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the main villain, answers fan mail.