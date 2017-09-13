Orange-And-White New 2DS XL Coming To America

Today during the Nintendo Direct briefing, Nintendo announced a new color scheme for the New 2DS XL. The new color is orange and white, and it looks really nice. This is the new-model 2DS, not the original version.

Already available in Australia and New Zealand, the new color will be available to buy in North America on October 6. It'll cost $150.

It's the second New 2DS XL version that Nintendo announced today, following the confirmation of a a limited-edition version of the system inspired by one of Pokemon's iconic items

You can catch up on today's Nintendo Direct announcements with our roundup of all the news and trailers.