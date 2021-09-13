Optimize Your Mobile Gaming Experience With This Gamepad Controller

If you've tried seriously gaming on your phone before, you've probably realized that it isn't the most natural way, especially compared to more traditional consoles and PC-type setups. You can improve your mobile gaming experience with dedicated controllers like the Page Gamepad Controller. Valued at $61, it's on sale now for just $50.

The Page Gamepad Controller comes with an engineered grip that makes it easy and comfortable to play with.The stretchable clamp can widen from the size of a small phone to the width of a tablet up to 11 inches. In addition, you can customize the buttons for whatever games you want to play, and remap them depending on your needs.

The controller is optimized for shooter games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Call of Duty Mobile and supports phone charging while playing. You can buy the Page Gamepad Controller for $50 while this sale lasts to up your mobile gaming experience, and never go back to the clunky screen controls of tablet and phone gaming again. You'll immediately notice the difference once you switch to the sleek and efficient design, and your performance will improve as well.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.