Open-World RPG Tower Of Fantasy Confirmed For 2022 Release, Closed Beta Announced

Level Infinite and Tencent have announced their hit open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy will be traveling out of China and coming to the rest of the world on both PC and mobile platforms later this year.

The game is set hundreds of years into the future on a distant planet called Aida, where humanity has just migrated to after Earth's resources were depleted. This new planet suffered its own calamity thanks in part to a mysterious substance called Omnium, and the game begins in the post-apocalypse following that event.

A closed beta test has also been announced for the game, beginning today and running until March 29. Players interested in checking out this new world through the beta can sign up for it on the official website.

Tower of Fantasy features open-world gameplay with a fast-paced combat system, allowing players to create a personalized fighting style by changing weapons and gameplay on the fly. Unique non-playable characters populate the vast world, which can be explored both solo or with a group of friends online. The game is slated on both PC and mobile devices sometime in 2022.