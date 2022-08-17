Open-World Iron Man Game Was In The Works For Years At Just Cause Studio

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was developing an open-world Iron Man game years ago, studio founder Christofer Sundberg revealed in a new interview. Sundberg, who left Avalanche in 2019, told MinnMax that this game was in development for "a couple of years."

The game would have allowed players to fly anywhere and punch people through walls with Iron Man's Repulsor gloves, at least during one phase of development. Sundberg said there were "so many great people" involved in the untitled game's development. However, it was ultimately canceled for unspecified reasons around 2012. "It would have been great, I'm sure," Sundberg said in the interview.

In this clip from MinnMax's interview, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg reveals for the first time that the creators of Just Cause were working on an open-world Iron Man game before Disney and Marvel canceled the game around 2012. https://t.co/Ups3MrWmE4 pic.twitter.com/ODeya496uE — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) August 17, 2022

Avalanche's Iron Man game had been rumored for years, but this appears to be the first time that Sundberg is speaking about it officially.

An Iron Man game from Sega was released in 2008 alongside the Robert Downey Jr. movie, which was followed by another Sega game, 2010's Iron Man 2, and then 2013's Iron Man 3 from Gameloft. An Iron Man VR game was released in 2020.

After leaving Avalanche, Sundberg founded a new studio called Liquid Swords. The studio is now developing a new IP with Unreal Engine 5--here's a teaser:

Architecture in our #game1 is a major pillar. Building a new IP is super fun and challenging and we need an identity to everything we do. This is a glimpse of our city built in @UnrealEngine 5. #LiquidSwords #GameDev pic.twitter.com/BuaV2A9T3u — Christofer Sundberg 🧨💦⚔️ (@CHSundberg) August 12, 2022

In other Marvel video game news, a Disney and Marvel games showcase is coming up on September 9, promising news on the future of Disney and Marvel video games. As for Avalanche, the Swedish studio is developing a new Xbox game called Contraband, though very little is known about it.