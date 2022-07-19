Open-World Fishing Game For Up To 12 Players Lands A Release Date, And It's Out Pretty Soon

The open-world fishing game Call of the Wild: The Angler from the studio that made Call of the Wild: The Hunter will be released on August 31, developer Expansive Worlds has announced. It'll be released that day on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store for $30 USD.

A release for consoles is coming up "soon," Expansive Worlds said. A new trailer has also been released; check it out below.

The Angler takes place in a fictional world called Golden Ridge Reserve, a place inspired by northwest Wyoming. Players can traverse the setting on foot, by boat, or in an off-road vehicle. The game supports up to 12-player multiplayer, so players can cast their lines in together and enjoy the serenity--and frustration--that comes with fishing. Golden Ridge Reserve is described as the "launch map" for The Angler, so presumably additional environments will be added down the road.

In terms of the fish you can catch, The Angler has largemouth bass and whitefish, among others, and Expansion Worlds said players will need to fish for them strategically based on the fish species. Like other fishing video games, The Angler also includes a range of rods and reels to choose from, along with lines, floats, hooks, lures, and bait.

Expansive Worlds also teased that The Angler will have regular post-launch updates that add new content to the game over time, not unlike how The Hunter continues to be supported.

The Angler isn't the only fishing video game in town. Fishing World is also available, and you might have caught wind of it from its epic, over-the-top, metal trailer.

Expansive Worlds is a division within Avalanche Studios Group, the parent company of Just Cause studio Avalanche Studios. Avalanche Studios Group is owned by Nordisk Film, the company that recently acquired Until Dawn and The Quarry developer Supermassive.