Open Doors To A Great Career With This IT Security Certification Bundle

With our ever-growing reliance on the web, ransomware and hacking have become major threats, and not just to individuals; even major corporations and governments are heavily targeted. The silver lining in all of this is that the need for IT professionals, especifically those certified in cybersecurity, is on the rise.

If you're looking to enter a high-paying field that provides meaning and excitement, why not join the war on cybercrime? However, you can't just land a job in the field straight out of college; professional certifications are a must to stand out from the sea of applicants. Getting an entry-level certification from a vendor like CompTIA can help, and this 12-course training bundle can help you prepare for your exams for just $45 .

With over 100 hours of content, the All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle contains all the information you need to know in order to ace CompTIA's A+ and Network+ exams. These certs are the gold standard for beginner computer technicians and a necessity for anyone looking to break into the cybersecurity field. From maintaining network integrity and data encryption to more human security vulnerabilities like social media profiling and countering phishing schemes, this bundle has it all.

This prep bundle is taught by some of the highest-rated cybersecurity instructors on the web. One of the instructors, Total Seminars, is a team of IT Certification experts led by Mike Meyers. Meyers has been running Total Seminars for the past 17 years, teaching thousands of courses to people from all over the world. He’s taught nearly 400,000 students on Udemy alone, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, so you can rest assured that you're learning from the best.

Whether you’re looking to jump into a brand-new IT career or build your skills to nab that promotion, the All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle has you covered. For only $45 , you’ll open doors to a new stage in your professional life.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.