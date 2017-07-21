Open Beta For Ghost Recon: Wildlands' New PvP Mode Coming Soon

To date, Ghost Recon: Wildlands has lacked any kind of formal player-versus-player component, but that's set to change later this year with the release of Ghost War. Before it arrives, the new competitive multiplayer mode will be tested publicly through an open beta.

Ubisoft announced today that Ghost War will enter open beta on all platforms "later in the summer," though it didn't offer a more specific date than that. The full mode itself is planned for release as a free update that's due out this fall.

Ghost War pits two teams of four against each other in a "deathmatch experience that builds on the tactical squad play from the main game." Rather than simply play as your character from the campaign, you'll choose from different classes to do battle on "large-scale, open maps." Ghost War won't play identically to the campaign, as it features new mechanics--the two Ubisoft cites are suppressing fire and sound markers.

Prior to the release of Wildlands, Ubisoft announced that it would deliver a free PvP mode at some point down the line. There has been a great deal of post-launch support for the game, with DLC expansions and free updates, including a recent one that added a new difficulty mode, Tier 1. We learned earlier this week that Wildlands was the best-selling game through the first half of 2017 around much of the world.