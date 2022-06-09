One Piece Odyssey Trailer Debuts During Summer Game Fest

One Piece Odyssey made an appearance during Summer Game Fest Live with a new trailer. The trailer showcases early details for the original story the game is going to tell, as well as the cast of characters that will be present in the game.

One Piece Odyssey is the latest video game adaptation of the long-running manga series. It's an RPG that includes new character and monster designs that were produced by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, as well as music from Dark Souls composer Motoi Sakuraba. Players take control of Luffy as the Straw Hats wash up on a mysterious island following a storm at sea. It's slated for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates are off to the next adventure, this is @onepiece_games’ ONE PIECE ODYSSEY! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/o6dBh5sQAZ — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

This story is developing.