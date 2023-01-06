One Piece Odyssey Gets An Official Demo On January 10

One Piece fans won't have long to wait for the release of the next game starring the Straw Hat pirates, One Piece Odyssey, but if you need some instant gratification, the good news is that a demo for the upcoming RPG will be released soon. Arriving on January 10, the demo will focus on the first one to two hours of the game, which sees pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy and his crew stranded on a mysterious island called Waford.

Save data from the demo will be transferable to the full release of the game when it officially launches on January 13 according to producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, although it wasn't mentioned which platforms the early slice of gameplay will be available on. One Piece Odyssey will launch on January 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and includes new character and monster designs that were produced by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda.

While the decades-long manga is entering its final arc, there's still plenty of other One Piece content to consume right now. The most recent animated movie, One Piece Film: Red, took in over $93 million at the Japanese box office alone and an upcoming live-action adaptation is coming to Netflix as well.

For One Piece Odyssey, Bandai Namco has taken a JRPG approach for the latest game to star the rubbery pirate and his crewmates. "I thought that a JRPG project offering a One Piece adventure experience like never before would be very interesting. We asked Oda for his advice, and he designed the characters and monsters to vitalize the in-game One Piece world," Tsuzuki said in a previous interview.