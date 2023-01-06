One Piece Odyssey Demo Gets An Official Demo On January 10

Three days before the main game sets sail, you can catch an early voyage with the demo for One Piece Odyssey.

By on

Comments

One Piece fans won't have long to wait for the release of the next game starring the Straw Hat pirates, One Piece Odyssey, but if you need some instant gratification, the good news is that a demo for the upcoming RPG will be released soon. Arriving on January 10, the demo will focus on the first one to two hours of the game, which sees pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy and his crew stranded on a mysterious island called Waford.

Save data from the demo will be transferable to the full release of the game when it officially launches on January 13 according to producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, although it wasn't mentioned which platforms the early slice of gameplay will be available on. One Piece Odyssey will launch on January 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and includes new character and monster designs that were produced by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda.

Click To Unmute
  1. PS5 Shortage Is Over, According To PlayStation | GameSpot News
  2. New Look At The Last of Us Multiplayer | GameSpot News
  3. PlayStation Presentation | Sony CES 2023 Press Conference
  4. REVELATION // Episode 6 Cinematic - VALORANT
  5. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  6. Eversoul | Launch PV [EN Version]
  7. PUBG MOBILE | Martial Showdown Update is LIVE!
  8. Lantern Rite Stop Motion Animation: "Joyous Festivities" | Genshin Impact
  9. Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact
  10. The Knight Witch Crash Course - Progression Trailer
  11. NARAKA 101: Feria Shen Tutorial | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  12. 25 Biggest Horror Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Producer Message Playable Demo Announcement Trailer

While the decades-long manga is entering its final arc, there's still plenty of other One Piece content to consume right now. The most recent animated movie, One Piece Film: Red, took in over $93 million at the Japanese box office alone and an upcoming live-action adaptation is coming to Netflix as well.

For One Piece Odyssey, Bandai Namco has taken a JRPG approach for the latest game to star the rubbery pirate and his crewmates. "I thought that a JRPG project offering a One Piece adventure experience like never before would be very interesting. We asked Oda for his advice, and he designed the characters and monsters to vitalize the in-game One Piece world," Tsuzuki said in a previous interview.

The Biggest Games Of January 2023 - Forspoken, Dead Space, And More
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

One Piece Odyssey
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)