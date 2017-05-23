One Of Wii U's Last Big Games Arrives Today

Wii U releases may have all but dried up following the launch of Nintendo's record-breaking new system Switch, but the aging console still has at least one notable release for it in Darksiders Warmastered Edition, which is out now.

Warmastered Edition is a remastered version of the first Darksiders title, which originally appeared on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2010. While Warmastered Edition launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC last November, the Wii U version was pushed back, prompting rumors that the title may have been cancelled.

Warmastered Edition makes a number of visual refinements to the original Darksiders. In addition to HD resolution and improved shadow rendering quality, the game runs at 60 FPS, though the Wii U version only runs at 30. The series' second installment, Darksiders II, received a similar "Deathinitive" Edition in 2015 that touched up the original's visuals and made other improvements, though that version skipped Wii U entirely and only appeared on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Darksiders Warmastered Edition retails on Wii U for $20. We reviewed the original Darksiders when it first released and awarded it 8/10, calling the game "a fun and entertaining adventure with a host of fair but challenging puzzles." Darksiders fans also have the recently announced Darksiders III to look forward to, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year.