The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

One Of The Coolest Games Of The Year So Far Is On Sale

OlliOlli World is discounted on Switch, PlayStation, and PC.

By on

Comments

OlliOlli World just launched in February, but several big discounts are already available for the well-reviewed game. Head over to the Switch eShop before March 27, and you'll find the game on sale for just $24, down from $30. While the game feels right at home on Switch, OlliOlli World is also on sale for PS5/PS4 and PC, which is seeing the largest discount.

OlliOlli World

$21+ (was $30)

In addition to the eShop discount, you can swing over to the PlayStation Store and grab the skateboarding game for $23--a discount that runs until March 24. PC players can get a Steam key at Green Man Gaming for just $21. The PC version unsurprisingly requires a controller, but you have the added freedom of picking your favorite gamepad.

OlliOlli World takes the fast-paced platforming the series is known for and throws you into the world of Radlandia. Here, you'll have the option to customize a character as you see fit before taking on dozens of challenges and mastering more than 100 moves. It’s a deceptively difficult title, although both fans of the series and newcomers alike will find plenty to love about its quirky skating paradise.

Our OlliOlli World review gave the fun title a 9/10, giving particular note to its "chill atmosphere" that's easy to get lost in for hours.

"Its controls feel great, its art style is gorgeous, and its characters are light and fun," critic Phil Hornshaw said. "It's a game that will push you to be the most ridiculously skilled skater you can be, or just let you spend some time in its world for a bit. Either way, it's easy for hours to evaporate as you rattle off tricks and snag sick grinds. That seems like a perfect conception of skateboarding to me."

Click To Unmute
OlliOlli World – Official Cinematic Trailer
  1. Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reacts To Microtransaction Rumors | GameSpot News
  2. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur March 18, 2022
  3. Guilty Gear -Strive- ARCREVO America Finals Livestream
  4. Ghostwire Tokyo - Everything To Know
  5. Guilty Gear -Strive- ARCREVO America Finals
  6. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Launch video
  7. Curious about Guilty Gear -Strive-?
  8. The Quarry | Bizarre Yet Bonafide Podcast - Episode1: The Woman In The Woods
  9. DNF DUEL｜Ghostblade Character Gameplay Video
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass - Wave 1 Launch
  11. Survivor Pass : PUNK WAVE | PUBG
  12. Genshin Impact Zephyr of the Violet Garden Version 2.6 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jon Bitner on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
OlliOlli World
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)