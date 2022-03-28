One Of The Best Switch Controllers Is Discounted To A Great Price

If you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch controller, you should definitely check out Amazon's current deal on the 8BitDo Pro 2. This excellent third-party controller normally goes for $50--which is still a reasonable price--but right now you can grab it for only $42.50. Prime members can get free overnight shipping, too. It's one of the best Switch controllers, so you can't go wrong here.

8BitDo Pro 2 (Gray) $42.50 (was $50) The 8BitDo Pro 2 is a wonderful alternative to the Switch Pro controller. Though it looks nearly identical from the front, the Pro 2 is a fairly significant improvement on its predecessor. It adds two mappable back buttons that can be remapped on the fly. It also has a sturdier build quality that makes it feel like a premium gamepad. See at Amazon

The Pro 2 also supports up to three custom profiles. You can easily switch between the stored controller schemes by pressing the profile button on the front of the controller. As a Bluetooth gamepad, the Pro 2 is compatible with other platforms as well, including PC, Mac, and Android. A switch on the back of the controller lets you cycle through four unique platform settings: Switch, Mac, D-input, and X-input.

The controller nods back to the SNES in terms of its design, and its layout is ideal for retro games that are better with a D-pad thanks to the parallel analog stick placement. That said, the Pro 2 is equally great for modern games with complex control schemes. With 8BitDo's Ultimate software, you can assign macros and adjust trigger/analog stick settings on your computer or mobile device.

It's important to note that while the Pro 2 does have motion controls and rumble, you're not getting HD Rumble like the Pro controller. Additionally, the Pro 2 doesn't have NFC support for Amiibo. It does have one other neat perk, though. The rechargeable battery can last for 20 hours between charges, but you can also pop in a pair of AA batteries if you don't want to wait around for it to recharge.