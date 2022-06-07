One Of The Best RPGs Of 2021 Is Only 20 Bucks Right Now

Tales of Arise earned high marks from most critics, and now it's available at a great low price.

By on

Comments

Tales of Arise is currently discounted to just $20 on PS5, PS4, and Xbox. This is the best price we've seen since launch. The impressive deal can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, although it’s limited to physical editions. Tales of Arise was one of the best RPGs of 2021, and at this price point, it’s an even easier recommendation.

Tales of Arise

$20 (was $60)

As the latest installment in the Tales series, Tales of Arise makes some big changes. The game runs on Unreal Engine 4 (as opposed to the in-house engine used in its predecessors), which allows it to take full advantage of the processing power on PS5 and Xbox Series X. There’s also a reworked battle system, which has you fighting in a 3D environment in real-time. The core Tales experience is still intact, however, with a lengthy story and memorable characters driving the narrative forward. It’s a pretty stellar value at just $20, as it’ll take most players more than 40 hours to complete the journey.

Our Tales of Arise review found the game to be another solid entry to the series, and one that will appeal to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

“Taken as a whole, Tales of Arise is a very good RPG, boasting beautiful visuals, a wonderful cast of characters, and engaging combat mechanics,” wrote critic Heidi Kemps. “If you're looking for a lengthy, charming, and engaging JRPG to play on your shiny new console or PC gaming rig, Tales of Arise is certainly a fine choice.”

Tales Of Arise Video Review
Jon Bitner on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

