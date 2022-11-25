One Of Logitech's Best Racing Wheels Is Half Off For Black Friday

A good steering wheel setup can add a new layer of immersion to your favorite racing games, and right now, one of the best is on sale for Black Friday. The Logitech G29 is currently marked down to $200 at Amazon, and comes with everything you need to hit top gear in games such as Gran Turismo 7 or F1 22.

The racing wheel itself is fully equipped with premium components and inputs, and it also comes with customizable pedals that feature a pressure-sensitive design to provide a more accurate experience.

The other big selling point for the G29 is that it's compatible with PS3, PS4, and PS5 games, while the force feedback will hammer home what it feels like to spin off the track. If you have a racing rig available, the G29 can easily be secured inside of it thanks to built-in clamps and screw-mounting points.

It usually costs around $400 when it's not on sale, and even though it has been replaced by a new generation of Logitech racing wheels, this particular model is still a favorite with fans of racing simulator games. For more hardware specials, check out the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals available now and these big discounts on PlayStation DualSense controllers.