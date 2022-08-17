One Of Gaming's Biggest Pricing Errors Ever Will Be Honored By EA

Some fans scored an epic deal on FIFA 23 as part of a pricing mistake, and publisher Electronic Arts will honor the error. PC Gamer reports that the Epic Games Store in India was selling FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition on PC for 4.80 rupees, which comes out to around $0.06 USD.

That's a pretty sweet discount of 99.98%. Despite this being an error, EA won't cancel any orders. Instead, everyone who got FIFA 23 for 6 cents will actually get it for that price.

EA said in an email (via Sportskeeda) and confirmed to PC Gamer that this was a "pretty spectacular own-goal" on the company's behalf, referencing the pricing error. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price," the company said.

FIFA 23 launches on September 30 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Fans don't have to wait much longer for EA's next sports game, however, as Madden NFL 23 arrives on August 19. EA's NHL 23 is expected to arrive after FIFA 23, but a specific release date has not been announced yet.

In other news about FIFA 23, EA and Marvel teamed up for a collaboration that brings reimagined Ultimate Team players as Marvel heroes.