One Of Gaming's Biggest Pricing Errors Ever Will Be Honored By EA

Fans in India got FIFA 23 for 99.98% off, and EA won't cancel their orders.

By on

Some fans scored an epic deal on FIFA 23 as part of a pricing mistake, and publisher Electronic Arts will honor the error. PC Gamer reports that the Epic Games Store in India was selling FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition on PC for 4.80 rupees, which comes out to around $0.06 USD.

That's a pretty sweet discount of 99.98%. Despite this being an error, EA won't cancel any orders. Instead, everyone who got FIFA 23 for 6 cents will actually get it for that price.

Click To Unmute
  1. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. God Of War Ragnarök - Myths of Midgard | PS4, PS5
  3. Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Gameplay Trailer
  4. The First 26 Minutes Of Jetpack Joyride 2
  5. Rollerdrome Review
  6. Everything To Know About Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super | GameSpot News
  7. Rift Sweepers Steam Early Access Release Date Trailer
  8. House Of The Dragon's Cast Breaks Down How Targaryens Differ From Game Of Thrones
  9. SAINTS ROW – Story Reveal Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - System Introduction Trailer
  11. LEGO Bricktales | 2022 | PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch
  12. Wolverine Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer | The World’s Game

EA said in an email (via Sportskeeda) and confirmed to PC Gamer that this was a "pretty spectacular own-goal" on the company's behalf, referencing the pricing error. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price," the company said.

FIFA 23 launches on September 30 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Fans don't have to wait much longer for EA's next sports game, however, as Madden NFL 23 arrives on August 19. EA's NHL 23 is expected to arrive after FIFA 23, but a specific release date has not been announced yet.

In other news about FIFA 23, EA and Marvel teamed up for a collaboration that brings reimagined Ultimate Team players as Marvel heroes.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

FIFA 23
PC
This topic is locked from further discussion