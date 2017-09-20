One More Day To Grab Free Copy Of Classic PC Platformer Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Whether you played the classic PlayStation game or just want to try out a piece of puzzle-platformer history, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee for PC is free today on GOG, Steam, and Humble Bundle. The game was the first in the Oddworld series, and introduced the character of Abe. It came out 20 years ago.

GOG had hinted something big was coming today. Yesterday, it said anyone visiting the site would received something "absolutely, definitely, positively special." Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee will be available for free on all of the sites until September 21.

The game revolves around Abe, as he learns his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, plans to turn him and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as part of a last-ditch effort to rescue Molluck's failing meat-packing empire. The game was a combo of classic platforming, puzzle-solving, and a fair dose of weird and wacky humor.

The game was redone and re-released in 2014 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita. Check out some of the remastered gameplay above.

Getting Abe's Oddysee for free is just one of many great deals on right now at GOG. The DRM-free PC online store has is offering discounts on more than 200 games as part of its The Big Deal promotion, with some games as much as 90% off.