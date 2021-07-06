Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

OLED Nintendo Switch Model Has The Same Joy-Cons, Nintendo Confirms

The OLED Nintendo Switch model might be new, but it uses the same drift-prone Joy-Cons that we've known and loved since the original Switch.

If you're suffering from the awful affliction known as Joy-Con drift, we have some bad news for you: the new Nintendo Switch model isn't going to feature new Joy-Cons. A Nintendo representative told Polygon that the Joy-Cons will remain the same from the stock Nintendo Switch.

"The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch system (OLED model)," the representative said. "The configuration and functionality is the same as that of the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch system."

Many Switch owners have complained of Joy-Con drift, a phenomenon where the stick signals input to the console when it's actually in a neutral position. Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the drift back in 2020, and there are several lawsuits pending over the issue in US courts.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will cost $50 more than the base Switch and will feature a larger OLED screen. The new model launches October 8. Though it's technically an upgrade over the base model, many in the gaming media expected a "Switch Pro" that would boost the console's resolution to 4K. (That assumption was largely driven by a Bloomberg report from back in March.) For more info on this new model, check out our explainer

