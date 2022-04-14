Old Destiny 2 Raids And Dungeons Will Be Worth Revisiting Next Season In A New Weekly Rotation

Bungie will place raids and dungeons released before Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion into a rotation in Season 17 according to the This Week At Bungie post. There will be a raid rotator and a dungeon rotator, and completing those activities will give players a Pinnacle reward.

Firstly, any new raid and dungeon will give players Pinnacle rewards after every encounter, the way they do right now. Next season, that means the Witch Queen's Vow of the Disciple raid will continue to offer Pinnacle rewards for each encounter, as will a new unnamed dungeon Bungie plans to release.

In addition to that seasonal rotation that highlights the newest end-game content, though, Bungie is also adding a weekly rotation for older raids and dungeons, adding incentives to return to them, as well. The developer said, "For the weekly rotation, completing the final encounter in any of the chosen raids or dungeons will award a Pinnacle drop from a Weekly Challenge."

Also, Legendary gear rewards from the raids and dungeons will be farmable based on the chosen activity that's currently in rotation. That means that if an old raid or dungeon includes a specific gun that only drops from that activity, you can replay it over and over to earn multiple copies of that gun. Often, raid or dungeon encounters only allow you to claim rewards from them once a week for a given character, capping your total weekly opportunities to get the gun you're hunting at three.

For newer players, we hope these rotators help you to complete some of the older triumphs, or find some good rolls on weapons that you potentially never snagged before!

If you want to target a specific weapon, checkpoint lockouts will also be disabled during a featured week! — dmg04 #TeamMech (@A_dmg04) April 14, 2022

Bungie noted on Twitter that checkpoint lockouts are disabled in the weekly rotation, which will make weapon farming for specific weapons easier from certain checkpoints. For example, some raids have specific armor or weapons tied to particular encounters.

Destiny 2 has vaulted some older endgame content, so here are the raids that are available right now: Vault of Glass, Deep Stone Crypt, Garden of Salvation, and Last Wish. Bungie mentioned that a classic raid will return to Destiny 2 this year, but has not yet revealed any information on it.

As for dungeons, the Grasp of Avarice launched with the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC and still offers Pinnacle-level loot drops--but other dungeons don't offer high-level loot. The rotation means new and regular players will be rewarded for revisiting the following dungeons: The Shattered Throne, Pit of Heresy, and Prophecy.