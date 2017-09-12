Okami HD Coming To PS4, Xbox One, PC With 4K Support

Capcom has announced Okami HD will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 13 in Japan. The announcement was made in the latest issue of Famitsu, as reported by Gematsu.

The re-release will be available physically on PlayStation 4 in Japan and all versions of the game will support 4K, as well as include the loading screen mini-games that were absent from the Wii and PlayStation 3 versions. As of yet, it has not been officially announced when, or even if, Okami HD will be available for current generation consoles and PC outside of Japan.

The announcement follows rumors that Okami HD would be available for two consoles this year. These rumors were based in part on sources at European retailers, which had the game on their internal physical release calendars for December 12. This suggests that Okami HD will launch in western territories around the same time, though this is not officially confirmed yet. GameSpot has contacted Capcom for a statement.

Okami was originally released for PS2 in 2006, developed by Clover Studio, a now-defunct subsidiary of Capcom that also produced the Viewtiful Joe series. Okami garnered universal acclaim thanks to its beautiful visuals, which were inspired by traditional Japanese sumi-e paintings, and its Zelda-like gameplay. A Wii version was released in 2008 and added motion controls for the game's Celestial Brush system, while an HD port for PS3 arrived in 2012. The game's only sequel, Okamiden, released for DS in 2011.

Capcom has said that it will be releasing more HD remasters as "one of [its] key business activities" going forward. The publisher recently announced that an HD port of the formerly 3DS-exclusive Resident Evil title, Resident Evil: Revelations, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 29, with a Switch release following in "late 2017" (the latter of which will be bundled with Resident Evil: Revelations 2). An enhanced version of the fantasy action-RPG Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is also slated to arrive for PS4 and Xbox One on October 3.