Okami And Monster Hunter Rise Collaboration Announced For July 30

Capcom announced that it is bringing one of its other properties, Okami, to Monster Hunter Rise starting on July 30. This DLC collaboration lets players receive the Palamute layered armor set "Ammy Costume", which is themed after Amaterasu in Okami. It is earned by clearing a special event quest.

Monster Hunter Rise has already received some new content, including a previous collaboration with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This one was similar to the upcoming Okami content, in which players would clear a special event quest to earn a Palico layered armor set based off of Tsukino from the aforementioned game. Those who also have save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2 are able to obtain the "Rider" layered armor set for their own player character.

There's going to be more Capcom collaborations in the future. The roadmap shown at the end of the announcement trailer indicates that the company will drop another one in August, as well as two more during the fall. Any content planned beyond that is currently unknown.

Monster Hunter Rise is available right now on Nintendo Switch and a PC release is set for sometime in early 2022.