Official Steam Deck Docks Are Finally Shipping Out

Steam Deck dock orders have gone live, giving owners of Valve's handheld gaming PC an option to not only refuel their device battery but also continue their game on a TV or a PC monitor. Like the Nintendo Switch, the dock can be connected to a display and has multiple ports. Once your order is in, expect to wait around one-two weeks to get your Steam Deck dock.

With this particular docking station, you'll get an HDMI 2.0 port, a 1.4 Display Port, a power supply, a gigabit ethernet connection, and three USB 3.0 ports. The Steam Deck will recharge through a USB-C connection while you pick up your game on your TV.

The Steam Deck docking station.

Valve did mention that it has done "extensive testing" and has confirmed compatibility with a wide range of displays, but with so many monitors and TVs available right now, there's always the chance the docking station could be incompatible with some hardware out there. One example given was a small selection of LG monitors, which Valve says can produce visual noise on the Steam Deck when it's connected via HDMI. The company is working to resolve the issue, but for now a quick reset will fix that specific bug.

You can also expect updates for the docking station and you can even use the dock without its power supply if you want some quick large-screen gaming. The dock itself is quite small, and only weighs 120 grams in total. If you don't want to use Valve's dock for your Steam Deck, the system is fully compatible with other USB-C docking stations on the market. One example is the JSAUX docking station which has a very neat arrangement for USB, HDMI, and power supply cables.