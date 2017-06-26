Official Sonic Mania Soundtrack Coming To Vinyl

If you're a big fan of Sonic music, Sonic Mania's official soundtrack is coming to vinyl--and it features some interesting album art.

Data Discs, a company that specializes in physical releases of game soundtracks, recently announced the collaboration with Sega to bring the soundtrack to vinyl. It opens to preorders in July, although the company has yet to announce a specific release date.

It comes with two records held in "a heavyweight gatefold sleeve with UV spot varnish," according to Data Discs' description. Its inner sleeve art shows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails roaming around a level. You can see it below.

The record also comes with a download code for a digital version of the soundtrack in both lossy and lossless formats. The discs will be available in three colors: black, translucent blue, or an unannounced color exclusive to Data Discs. The soundtrack costs £20, which converts to roughly $25. Data Discs ships to UK, Europe, and the United States, although it takes about two weeks for shipments to the US.

Sonic Mania is in the style of 2D, old-school Sonic games of the past. It includes reimaginings of classic levels from Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Sonic CD. It launches on August 15 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out gameplay from the game in the embedded video at the top of this article.