Official God Of War Recap Prepares You For Ragnarok

Four years will have passed by the time that God of War Ragnarok arrives, and if your memory is feeling rusty, then you have two options for a refresh on all things Kratos. You can either read, or you can cut out the heavy mental lifting and watch a story recap instead.

Sony is offering both of those options for anyone looking to find out about what went down in 2018's God of War game, so if you're in the mood for some reading, you can click here and visit the PS Blog for a text-based recap. Option B is more exciting, as it features a storybook format hosted by Felicia Day and the severed head of Mimir. You can watch the Myths of Midgard video below, but naturally, there are spoilers ahead. If you're looking to simply play God of War before its sequel arrives, the game is available on PS Plus Extra and Premium for PS5 and PS4, the PS5's PS Plus Collection library, and can also be purchased on PC.

God of War: Ragnarok arrives on PS5 and PS4 on November 9, and continues the Nordic tale of Kratos and his son Atreus. Sony recently shared some new details on God of War Ragnarok's story, revealing that Kratos and Atreus will visit all Nine Realms of Asgard as they prepare for the prophesized twilight of the gods. Atreus will have a more personal stake in the adventure as he seeks out more knowledge regarding his future as the trickster god Loki, with the direct sequel wrapping up the Norse chapter of the series.

For more, check out everything we know about God of War Ragnarok, and if you're a fan of fine art, then you can grab a preorder for the God of War Ragnarok art book.