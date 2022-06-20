OffCloud's Cloud-Based Download Manager Is A Unique And Useful Tool

If you’re looking for a unique alternative to VPNs, consider checking out OffCloud, which is currently offering a lifetime subscription for just $40. The versatile software brings a lot of features to the table, but they all revolve around keeping your connection secure and giving you more functionality while online.

OffCloud is billed as a “cloud-based download manager.” After signing up for the software, you’ll be able to download content from BitTorrent, YouTube, SoundCloud, streaming websites, blogs, and more directly to your cloud account--keeping your own computer safe and secure. You can also backup your favorite content to the cloud or remotely upload data. If you’re extra tech-savvy, you can make use of a bunch of tools and API to maximize your experience, although everyone will benefit from a simple user interface for all OffCloud’s standard features.

This lifetime subscription includes the following:

Unlimited links generation

Premium file hosting sites

Video streaming sites

BitTorrent links & magnets

PDF & PocketHTML conversion

1TB proxy bandwidth

50GB of cloud space

Unlimited remote uploads

You’ll also have the option to sync your files to Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon Cloud Drive, or OneDrive--making it easy to manage your files. There’s a lot more to OffCloud than listed above, so be sure to check out its product page and get a closer look at how it can improve your online experience.