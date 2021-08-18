Oddworld: Soulstorm Is Coming To Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No release date has been provided yet, but new content will be coming to Soulstorm as well.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is a remake of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus. It follows protagonist Abe, a Mudokon, as he rescues the fellow members of his race from the Glukkons and their use of labor exploitation. The game is a 2.5D sidescroller where Abe can scavenge supplies, craft weapons, arm other Mudokons, and solve puzzles.

There are 1,000 Mudokons to find and join him in the resistance. The number of Mudokons you rescue affects the type of ending you get. There are a total of 17 levels in the game, with 15 of them availabe without restriction. In order to receive a "good" score on a level, you must save at least 80% of Mudokons in it. If you do so for up to six levels, the game gives you the worst ending possible.

Getting a "good" score on seven to 11 levels will earn you the "bad" ending. If you do the same for 12 levels, then you'll secure the "good" ending as well as unlock levels 16 and 17. Rescuing 80% of Mudokons in all 17 levels grants you an additional ending.

Oddworld: Soulstorm first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 6 this year. The PC version is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive, and the PS5 version was offered as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers back in April when it was released.