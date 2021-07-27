Oculus Recalls Quest 2 Removable Foam Facial Piece For Causing Skin Iritation

It seems a "very small percentage" of Oculus Quest 2 users are experiencing skin irritation when the VR headset rests on their face. As a result, the company is doing a voluntary recall of the foam facial interface, giving Quest 2 owners the opportunity to swap the piece for a silicone one at no extra cost.

Oculus announced the recall on Twitter following a small percentage filing reports of developing skin irritations or rashes after prolonged use. The company instructs users to immediately contact Facebook to receive a free silicone facial interface if they're experiencing any skin-related issues. Further, Quest 2 users can head to the official website to initiate a free swap.

Our Oculus community comes first. We've heard from a small percentage of you that you've been experiencing skin irritation from the removable foam facial interface on the Quest 2 headset and we're taking steps to help. pic.twitter.com/HSYnhlSX3o — Oculus (@oculus) July 27, 2021

Oculus Quest 2 owners of the main headset, the facial accessory, and Fit Pack models are eligible to swap the foam one for a free silicone piece.

While the company instates this recall effort, Oculus said it's "working hard" to address the skin irritation issue with the Quest 2's foam facial interface. Adjustments are being made in conjunction with agencies like the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, product experts, and regulators.