Oculus Quest 2 Price is Going Up $100

The Meta Quest 2, formerly Oculus Quest 2, is getting significantly more expensive starting next month, with both the 128GB and 256GB models seeing a $100 price increase on August 1. That puts them at $400 and $500, respectively, although every new purchase will come with a free copy of Beat Saber for a limited time. The price hike is yet to go into effect, so if the Meta Quest 2 is on your shopping list, we’d highly recommend snagging one before the end of the month.

Meta Quest 2 $300-$400 (soon to be $400-$500) Unlike most other (quality) headsets on the market, the Meta Quest 2 doesn't require a high-end PC or any external wires. Just strap the device around your head, pick up the Touch controllers, and you're ready to play some of the best VR games on the market. The standard 128GB model offers more than enough storage for most casual users, although VR enthusiasts might want to spring for the 256GB model to hold all their games. Meta did mention that the price of accessories is also going to increase, so it might be worth your while to snag a Pro Bundle or Starter Bundle to get some useful goodies at a discounted price.

Keep in mind that Meta is expected to launch a high-end headset (Project Cambria) before the end of 2022. It’ll likely be hundreds of dollars more expensive than the Quest 2, but if you’re looking for the most cutting-edge VR experience available, it might be worth holding off on a purchase. Still, the Quest 2 walked away with our best VR headset of 2022 award, and anyone looking to check out the affordable headset should snag one before the price hike kicks in at the start of August.