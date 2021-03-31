Oculus Quest 2 Has Outsold All Other Oculus Headsets Combined

The Oculus Quest 2 only released last October, but it has already managed to outsell all other Oculus headsets combined.

This news comes via a Bloomberg interview with Facebook Reality Labs vice president Andrew Bosworth, who was asked if the Oculus brand was finally going to be having a "mainstream moment."

"If you look a little closely, I think it's starting to happen right now," Bosworth said. "The fact that Oculus Quest 2--in just a few months on the market--has outsold not just its predecessor, but all of its predecessors combined, is a tremendous indicator that we've now broken through from the early-adopter crowd to an increasingly mainstream crowd."

The Oculus Quest was one of Facebook's biggest VR successes when it released a few years ago, and the company eventually opted to kill off its Rift in favor of going all-in on the Quest 2. Despite this, that doesn't mean PC-powered VR is dead to Facebook. With the Oculus Link and some other creative solutions, you can still get a Quest working with a PC in order to play Rift games like Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond or Half-Life: Alyx.

The pandemic has certainly made VR more appealing in terms of fitness and socializing with friends, though Bosworth also acknowledged that it's not great for socializing when we're actually able to have several people in the same room. AR could fill that void, but it will be interesting to see how much momentum the Quest 2 maintains after we're all able to visit each other again.