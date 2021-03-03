Oculus Quest 2 And More Deals Available At Newegg Right Now

Newegg has just kicked off two new sales, one called Home Court Madness and another 72-hour flash sale. The Home Court Madness sale discounts a number of 4K TVs, gaming laptops, and PC components, while the 72-hour sale has deals on gaming peripherals and other products. Home Court Madness lasts until Sunday, March 7, while the 72-hour sale runs through Friday, March 5. One of the most notable deals is for the 256GB Oculus Quest 2, which comes with a $20 gift card. While that's not exactly a discount, this is the first deal we've seen for new VR headset.

We've selected some of the best deals and compiled them below. In addition to keyboards, mice, and controllers, there are also a number of discounts on PC gaming components, such as cooling systems, processors, and SSDs.