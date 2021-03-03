The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Oculus Quest 2 And More Deals Available At Newegg Right Now
Right now, Newegg has a number of great gaming deals, including one that bundles an Oculus Quest 2 with a gift card.
Newegg has just kicked off two new sales, one called Home Court Madness and another 72-hour flash sale. The Home Court Madness sale discounts a number of 4K TVs, gaming laptops, and PC components, while the 72-hour sale has deals on gaming peripherals and other products. Home Court Madness lasts until Sunday, March 7, while the 72-hour sale runs through Friday, March 5. One of the most notable deals is for the 256GB Oculus Quest 2, which comes with a $20 gift card. While that's not exactly a discount, this is the first deal we've seen for new VR headset.
We've selected some of the best deals and compiled them below. In addition to keyboards, mice, and controllers, there are also a number of discounts on PC gaming components, such as cooling systems, processors, and SSDs.
Oculus Quest 2 + $20 gift card
$399
Ends March 5
The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy right now, and while you're not saving any money on this particular deal (and you have to buy the more expensive 256GB model), you do get a $20 gift card with purchase. On top of that, 256GB is enough space that you're unlikely to run out any time soon, making it a great option for those who like to play a large number of VR games and experiences.
Corsair K100 RGB gaming keyboard
$200 (was $230)
Ends March 5
The K100 is Corsair's best gaming keyboard thanks to its excellent key switches, wrist rest, and dial. It's completely customizable with the company's iCUE software, allowing you to set macros, tweak the RGB lighting, and assign the dial to different actions, such as scrolling, controlling volume, or even scrubbing through videos.
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse
$60 (was $83)
Ends March 5
If you're a fan of MMOs, MOBAs, or RTS games, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse is worth checking out. It features 17 programmable buttons, an adjustable 18K DPI optical sensor, and customizable RGB lighting.
Logitech G Saitek Pro flight yoke system
$159 w/ code 35ACFLHSL34
Ends March 5
Thanks to the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, flight sticks and controllers were hard to find last year, but now many are back in stock. Newegg has a nice little deal that takes $10 off the Logitech G Saitek Pro flight yoke system with promo code 35ACFLHSL34. It features a stainless steel yoke shaft and two-position clamp as well as 14 buttons and a three-position mode switch.
Gigabyte 27" gaming monitor
$300 (was $320)
Ends March 5
The Gigabyte G27QC monitor is an excellent gaming display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and 1ms response time. It also features support for HDR, FreeSync Premium, and G-Sync compatibility.
Samsung 55" Q60T 4K TV
$648 (was $700)
Ends March 7
The Samsung Q60T is a great budget 4K TV that features a QLED panel, HDR10+ support, and various smart features. It comes with three HDMI inputs, so you have plenty of room for multiple consoles and a streaming box.
