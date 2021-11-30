Oculus Quest 2 64GB Is Only $199 At Walmart

Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought some great deals on the Oculus Quest 2, including bundles with free gift cards and a carrying case. But possibly the best Oculus Quest 2 deal we've seen just popped up at Walmart. You can snag a refurbished 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for only $199 at Walmart. We'd imagine Walmart will sell out of this particular model before the holiday season wraps up.

We say it's an interesting offer, because the 64GB model of the Quest 2 was discontinued by Meta (Facebook) earlier this year. The Quest 2 was temporarily unavailable for purchase earlier this year due to complaints from some users about the headset causing skin irritation. The Quest 2 was later "relaunched" in both 128GB and 256GB models.

Since this offer is on a refurbished product, our guess is that the foam insert that touches your face while wearing the headset has been replaced with the silicone cover that Meta offered to all customers who bought the original headset. Even if for some reason the foam insert hasn't been replaced, it's easy to find a silicone insert on Amazon for around 10 bucks. Also, as a refurbished product, it's likely to be in like-new condition, but the headset might not be brand new.

We've reached out to Walmart to confirm whether the original foam insert has been replaced or not and will update this article as soon as we hear back.