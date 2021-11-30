The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Oculus Quest 2 64GB Is Only $199 At Walmart
The 64GB model was discontinued earlier this year.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought some great deals on the Oculus Quest 2, including bundles with free gift cards and a carrying case. But possibly the best Oculus Quest 2 deal we've seen just popped up at Walmart. You can snag a refurbished 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for only $199 at Walmart. We'd imagine Walmart will sell out of this particular model before the holiday season wraps up.
We say it's an interesting offer, because the 64GB model of the Quest 2 was discontinued by Meta (Facebook) earlier this year. The Quest 2 was temporarily unavailable for purchase earlier this year due to complaints from some users about the headset causing skin irritation. The Quest 2 was later "relaunched" in both 128GB and 256GB models.
Since this offer is on a refurbished product, our guess is that the foam insert that touches your face while wearing the headset has been replaced with the silicone cover that Meta offered to all customers who bought the original headset. Even if for some reason the foam insert hasn't been replaced, it's easy to find a silicone insert on Amazon for around 10 bucks. Also, as a refurbished product, it's likely to be in like-new condition, but the headset might not be brand new.
We've reached out to Walmart to confirm whether the original foam insert has been replaced or not and will update this article as soon as we hear back.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Walmart Black Friday Early Deals Available Now: Check Out The Best Discounts
- Series X Restock Tracker
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals Announced: Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, And More
- B2G1 Free Sale At Amazon: Call Of Duty Vanguard, Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Available Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation