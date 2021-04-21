Oculus Gaming Showcase: How To Watch Today

An Oculus Gaming Showcase is set to reveal new game trailers and information on upcoming VR games, and you can watch it all live. The showcase will begin today, April 21, at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. We could see more on recent high-profile VR games in the Resident Evil and Star Wars franchises.

How To Watch

The Oculus Gaming Showcase will air through Facebook Live, as Facebook is Oculus' parent company. You can log in to your Facebook account and set a reminder, and the stream is set to begin 15 minutes before the showcase air time, at 2:45 PM PT / 5:45 PM ET.

3 PM PT

6 PM ET

11 PM BST

8 AM AEST (April 22)

Oculus Facebook page. 3PM PT. Bring Snacks. Tune in to the Oculus Gaming Showcase Live on April 21st for the latest news on your favorite VR titles. https://t.co/Q7x93mLk8U pic.twitter.com/IDFBPY4op2 — Oculus (@oculus) April 20, 2021

What To Expect

Oculus says the showcase will last approximately 25 minutes, and it will include "new trailers, info on upcoming titles, and updates coming to community favorite VR games and franchises." The teaser doesn't necessarily suggest new VR game debuts, but that's certainly a possibility.

Oculus is a VR-focused company, so obviously its announcements will focus on the immersive tech. But that doesn't always mean VR-exclusive games, as developers frequently offer VR modes or companions for their existing library. Just recently Capcom announced a VR overhaul for Resident Evil 4. That game is expected to show up at the show, along with new content for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and some other surprises.

VR hardware is one of the company's major contribution to the gaming community, having helped popularize the medium with the Oculus Rift and subsequent hardware. GameSpot's Oculus Quest 2 review called its latest hardware an "excellent VR headset that is well worth your time and money, especially if you don't already own the original headset." Today's event is focused squarely on gaming, though, so we don't expect new hardware to appear.