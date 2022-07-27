Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Launches For Mobile

Square Enix has announced that its new mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is now available. The newly released mobile game is based on the popular series Octopath Traveler. Players will be able to experience a new original story in the world of Orsterra set a few years before Octopath Traveler.

Square Enix will be giving out the following rewards in-game for surpassing the 700,000 pre-registrations:

5,000 Leaves

16 Experience Nuts (M)

20 Gold Guidestones

1 Pursuer's Gloves I

300 Rubies

In Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, players are known as "the Chosen One" and will fight enemies who wish to unleash darkness upon the land. The game will feature the 2D pixel art with 3D/CG effects made popular by the original game.

Players will also have the option to pick from a roster of 64 characters in-game at launch, and they'll be able to utilize up to eight party members in battle via swipe controls for fast-paced combat. In addition, players will also have the opportunity to add Tressa Colzione to their roster via two Guiding Lights as well as the Chosen Traveler: Tressa and the Sacred Guidance: Tressa.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is free-to-play

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will allow players to choose their adventure and feature multiple interactions with NPCs. Depending on how you speak to them, it'll determine how they view you. Lastly, Yasunori Nishiki, the composer who worked on Octopath Traveler, can be heard again in the latest installment with music exclusive to the game.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent news, check out our interview with the dev team.