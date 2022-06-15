Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Coming In July, Pre-Registration Opens

The RPG Octopath Traveler is getting a prequel on mobile this summer. Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to mobile devices on July 27, featuring a similar HD-2D art style and a wide array of characters.

The announcement trailer shows off some combat with eight characters taking the field at once, and notes that it's a single-player RPG experience. The App Store listing promises over 64 characters at launch, far more than the eight playable characters in the original game. This takes place a few years before the events of Octopath Traveler, but appears to use similar combat mechanics and Path actions, and brings back Yasunori Nishiki as composer. You can pre-register now.

The original Octopath Traveler released on Nintendo Switch in 2018, and was subsequently ported to PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox platforms. It was the first of Square Enix's games to use the HD-2D art style, which was later followed by this year's Triangle Strategy.

"Despite the lackluster stories that pull you through the world, Octopath thrives on its character progression and the temptations of high-level challenges and rewards," Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot's Octopath Traveler review. "The promise of new jobs, exciting boss fights, and powerful gear will inspire you to poke around every corner, and there are no shortage of discoveries to strive for. And all the while, you're treated to one of the most interesting and effective re-imaginings of a retro aesthetic around. Octopath will likely be a divisive game due to its fractured storytelling, but it's one worth playing despite its lesser qualities. Its high points are simply too good to ignore."