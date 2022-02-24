Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Closed Beta Announced For Android

Octopath Traveler--the pioneer of the retro-inspired HD-2D trend--will soon have a follow-up game available for mobile devices, and registrations for a closed beta late next month are now open.

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent is the name of the upcoming mobile RPG, where players will travel through the land of Orsterra as a character called The Chosen One. The closed beta test will be held on Android devices through the Google Play store, beginning March 22 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and ending April 4 at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET.

The main features of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent include:

An enhanced version of the original game's HD-2D pixel art style that uses 3D and CG effects

A roster of over 60 characters at launch used to build customizable teams of eight warriors for battle

A new command-focused battle system where party members can be switched out at will with swipe controls

Unique interactions with each character and NPC throughout Orsterra

An all-new soundtrack composed by Octopath Traveler composer Yasunori Nishiki

The original game in the franchise launched in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, and it was ported to PC in 2019 and Xbox One two years later. GameSpot's Octopath Traveler review said it would "likely be a divisive game due to its fractured storytelling, but it's one worth playing despite its lesser qualities. Its high points are simply too good to ignore."