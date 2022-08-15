Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Adds Primrose

Square Enix has announced that Chosen Traveler Primrose is now a playable character in its mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Players can claim Primrose for free and add her to their parties.

Primrose's character is described as a "beauty sharpening the fangs of revenge in this desert land." Her abilities will include the following:

Power

Dancer

Sunshade

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is set years before Octopath Traveler. Players will have the opportunity to experience a new original story while exploring the world of Orsterra. Players in-game are known as "the Chosen One" and will fight enemies who want to unleash darkness on your land.

Similarly to the original Octopath Traveler, Champions of the Continent has 2D pixel art mixed with 3D/CG effects. During combat, players will have eight party members and will be able to select over 64 playable characters in-game. In addition, players will have the opportunity to speak to NPCs, and how you talk to them will affect how they view you.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent news, check out our interview with the dev team.