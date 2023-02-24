Octopath Traveler 2: Who To Start With

Who to start with in Octopath Traveler 2 might seem like a daunting question, especially if you played the first game, where some starting classes made life more difficult than it needed to be. Fortunately, Octopath Traveler 2’s classes and characters are more balanced, leaving you free to choose whichever character takes your interest in the RPG. That said, there are some whose stories start with a strong narrative push or who have more utility in combat.

This guide explains which character to start with in Octopath Traveler 2 and what path to take after chapter one.

Who to start with in Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2’s opening chapters are balanced more evenly than the first game’s, so you’re at no disadvantage regardless of who you start with.

Best story to start with in Octopath 2

If you want a story that starts with a strong hook and remains interesting throughout, your best options are Partitio, Throné, Ochette, or Temenos.

Partitio’s story might start like your typical merchant’s tale of an intrepid adventurer looking for money-making opportunities, but it quickly becomes something more serious and nuanced. His quest to exterminate poverty takes some surprising angles on capitalism and the duty Partitio believes people have to each other.

Throné’s tale shuns away optimism in favor of a closer look at the world’s darker side and oppressed people. It’s an intense story, but it’s also consistently strong throughout the game.

Ochette has one of the most interesting first chapters, with a mix of heavy themes and lighthearted optimism, as well as a unique twist on the in-game economy. Her tale also offers a different perspective on Octopath 2’s lore and the broader story that ties the eight heroes together.

The thief's journey takes you to the seedy underside of the continent's biggest cities

Finally is Temenos, a priest whose favorite pastime is causing people to doubt their faith. Temenos serves as an inquisitor for the church, but he soon discovers it’s not the unbelievers who pose the biggest threat.

Best Octopath 2 starting character for combat

Each class can hold their own in Octopath 2, but Osvald, Ochette, and Hikari make your early battles much easier.

Osvald’s class perk lets him identify an enemy weakness once battle begins. Even if he can’t cover those weaknesses, his spells target every foe on the field, making him perfect for dealing with resilient enemies and the stronger nighttime mobs.

Regardless of which animal companion you choose for Ochette, she can automatically target an enemy’s physical or magical weakness by summoning them. In addition, Ochette can capture and summon monsters, many with multi-target attacks and some with healing skills to keep Ochette going during difficult battles.

Hikari starts with a sword attack that hits multiple enemies, and while his spear attacks are initially single-target only, you can learn a powerful skill that makes short work even of bosses. His counter skill reduces the damage he receives and then automatically strikes the attacking foe and reduces their shield points by one, regardless of their weaknesses.

Which path to take in Octopath Traveler 2

After you choose your initial character, the next step is pretty much up to you. Every character’s first chapter has a recommended level of one, and they’re situated in low-level areas you can access at any time without trouble. Both continents have ports roughly in the center, so you can access the other side of the world at any point.

Ochette wants to save her village, but to do that, she has to save the world too.

There’s a slightly more defined structure after you clear the first eight chapters. Everyone’s second chapters have staggered recommended levels that make deciding where to go next easier. Throné’s second chapter has an event on the eastern continent with a recommended level in the 30s, for example, while the western continent’s event has a much lower level.

If you want to take the most efficient route, the ideal way is picking a character to cover your starting character’s weakness. Those who specialize in magic should team up with a melee character, for example.

That would look something like this:

Osvald: Partitio, Ochette, or Hikari

Temenos: Osvald, Hikari, or Partitio

Throné: Osvald, Ochette, or Castti

Ochette: Osvald, Castti, or Hikari

Castti: Osvald or Hikari

Hikari: Temenos, Osvald, or Castti

Partitio: Osvald or Throné

Agnea: Osvald or Ochette

If you're looking for more help getting started, check out our Octopath Traveler 2 tips for beginners before setting out.