Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More

Octopath Traveler 2 launches on February 24 for PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Octopath Traveler 2 was officially revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct, and it will once again tell the tale of eight interconnected adventurers. The long-awaited game is slated to arrive on February 24 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, and preorders are now open for the upcoming title. Here’s a closer look at all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.

Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Bonuses

Preorder Octopath Traveler 2 through Steam to get the Travel Provisions bundle. This includes a few in-game goodies to make your early hours of questing a bit less intimidating. Here’s what you’ll find in the bundle:

  • Healing Grape (M) x 5
  • Inspiriting Plum (M) x 5
  • Revitalizing Jam x 2
  • Gold Dust (can be sold for 5,000 leaves in game) x 1

Preorder Octopath Traveler 2 Standard Edition

$60

The standard edition of Octopath Traveler is the cheapest way to get your hands on the game. It offers the base game and any eligible preorder bonuses. Right now the game is only listed on Steam and the official Square Enix Store, although more storefronts should list it in the coming weeks.

Preorder Octopath Traveler 2 Collector’s Edition

$180

If you’ve got money to burn, consider checking out the collector’s edition. This includes the base game along with the following collectibles:

  • Art album
  • Mini original soundtrack
  • Travelers bust set (Eight miniature busts of the main characters)

Like many collector’s editions, this one is bound to move fast--so be sure to check it out while you can.

Octopath Traveler 2 will take players to Solistia as they follow the intertwined adventures of eight new characters. It offers the same gorgeous HD-2D graphics as the original, along with the Break and Boost combat system.

Square Enix has also confirmed that this is a standalone release--meaning you won't have to play the first to understand the story in Octopath Traveler 2. To learn more about the upcoming game, be sure to check out the trailer below and head over to the Square Enix blog for a lengthy discussion of Octopath Traveler 2.

