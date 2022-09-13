Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Available Editions, And More

Octopath Traveler 2 was officially revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct, and it will once again tell the tale of eight interconnected adventurers. The long-awaited game is slated to arrive on February 24 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, and preorders are now open for the upcoming title. Here’s a closer look at all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.

Octopath Traveler 2 Preorder Bonuses

Preorder Octopath Traveler 2 through Steam to get the Travel Provisions bundle. This includes a few in-game goodies to make your early hours of questing a bit less intimidating. Here’s what you’ll find in the bundle:

Healing Grape (M) x 5

Inspiriting Plum (M) x 5

Revitalizing Jam x 2

Gold Dust (can be sold for 5,000 leaves in game) x 1

Octopath Traveler 2 will take players to Solistia as they follow the intertwined adventures of eight new characters. It offers the same gorgeous HD-2D graphics as the original, along with the Break and Boost combat system.

Square Enix has also confirmed that this is a standalone release--meaning you won't have to play the first to understand the story in Octopath Traveler 2. To learn more about the upcoming game, be sure to check out the trailer below and head over to the Square Enix blog for a lengthy discussion of Octopath Traveler 2.