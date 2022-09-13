Octopath Traveler 2 Confirmed During Nintendo Direct, Releasing February 24

The next core installment in the Octopath saga has been revealed.

During today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix revealed Octopath Traveler II, a brand-new game in the Octopath saga, which is due to release February 24.

The game will once again feature eight travelers with intertwining stories, all playing out in the signature HD/2D style that debuted with the original Octopath Traveler in 2018. It will also feature branching story paths that differ depending on whether they're explored during the day or at night.

